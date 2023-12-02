6 hours ago

In a highly anticipated showdown, league leaders Aduana FC are gearing up to clash with former champions Accra Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa this Sunday.

Aduana FC, perched at the top of the table with 21 points, is determined to secure a victory to maintain their coveted position following a recent setback against Accra Lions.

Despite facing losses in their last two encounters with Karela United and Accra Lions, the Ogya Boys exhibit resilience at home, boasting an impressive record of winning five out of six home games, scoring 13 goals and conceding only 4.

Hearts of Oak, currently in 7th place with 16 points, looks to break their winless streak against Aduana in Dormaa, having suffered three consecutive defeats in their last three meetings.

League's top scorer Isaac Mintah, with 9 goals in 11 games, will lead Aduana FC's attacking line alongside key players like Sam Adams, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kelvin Obeng, Frank Owusu, Rich Sackey, Kyeremeh Silas Anderson Asamaoh, and Alex Boakye.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak's Hamza Issah, with 5 goals to his name, is fit and ready to contribute to the Phobians' offensive strategy.

In another league fixture, Bofoakwa Tano, currently 10th in the standings with 16 points, will host FC Samartex 1996 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Bofoakwa Tano remains undefeated at home this season, having won three and drawn three in six home games.

FC Samartex 1996, occupying the 3rd position with 20 points, looks to maintain their strong away form, having secured three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five away games.

Elsewhere, Bibiani Gold Stars will take on Nsoatreman FC at Dun’s Park. Gold Stars, with a mixed record of two wins, three draws, and one defeat at home, faces Nsoatreman FC, currently in 2nd place with 21 points.

Nsoatreman FC aims to capitalize on Gold Stars' struggles at home, having won only once on the road this season.

Accra Lions, fresh from a narrow 1-0 victory against Aduana FC, seeks their second consecutive league win against Nations FC at WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Accra Lions currently sit in 12th place with 16 points, while Nations FC occupies the 5th position with 17 points.

In the final Sunday fixture, Karela United will face Bechem United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Karela United, currently in 15th place with 12 points, aims to overcome their recent challenges against a Bechem United side that remains unbeaten in eight league games, securing two wins and three draws in their last five matches.

The stage is set for an action-packed Sunday with top teams battling for supremacy in the ongoing football season.