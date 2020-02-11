17 minutes ago

Pictures are circulating on Social media of the branded state of the art, modern coach that has been acquired by Ghana's Oldest existing club Accra Hearts of Oak.

The classy branded bus has got a lot of people talking with Hearts of Oak fans particularly excited about the new development.

It is a 48 seater 2014 model Hyundai bus that has reportedly been acquired for the club by its insurance partners StarLife Assurance.

Hearts of Oak have been the subject of ridicule from opposing fans over the use of the old rickety bus dubbed the 'Phobian bird' and that will soon be consigned to the relics of history.

The club will use the new bus for the first time on match day 11 when they travel to Tarkwa to face Karela Fc at the Akoon Park but before that they must deal with Bechem United on match day 10 before thinking of traveling in their plush new bus.