21 minutes ago

Italy-born Ghanaian defender Claud Adjapong is on the mend after and is stepping up his recovery after a horrible Achilles tendon injury.

The Sassuolo defender whoi is on loan at Serie B side Lecce has been out injured after rapturing his achilles in Lecce's 1-1 drawn game against Pordenone in January.

Adjapong went under knife to correct the damage done after sustaining the injury and has been stepping up his rehabilitation.

He has been ruled out for the rest of the season but last Friday he stepped up his fitness with some gym work.

The 21 year old Italy U-21 defender is however expected to start contact training somewhere in July 2021.

He joined the Serie B side in the summer on a season long loan deal with an option to buy.

Adjapong made 19 appearances for Lecce across all competitions before sustaining the unfortunate injury.

VIDEO BELOW: