3 hours ago

Ghana and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey is drawing admiring glances from his former manager Claudio Ranieri who now manages fellow English Premier League side Watford.

The hornets have sounded out the Ghanaian defender about a possible January move which he would gladly welcome as he has in recent matches become a bit part player at the King Power Stadium.

Amartey joined the English Premier League side in 2016 from Danish side FC Copenhagen when Claudio Ranieri was coach of the Foxes.

The defender's contract is set to expire in June 2023 but talks have opened for a contract extension but the Ghanaian will reportedly assess his future at the club before linking a new deal.

Watford are intent on securing their Premier League status and will therefore hand veteran manager Claudio Ranieri the funds to augment his ailing squad with Amartey thought to be among the players he would like to sign.

His versatility is also another factor that appeals to the hornets as he can play as a defensive midfielder, a right back and also as a center back.

Amartey has not played since the 3-1 victory in the Europa league against Legia Warsaw, and has missed the last three Premier League matches against Watford, Southampton and Aston Villa.