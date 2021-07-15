1 hour ago

Eighteen (18) professional cleaning companies and 33 other members have successfully undertaken the prestigious Certified Professional Trainer (CPT) course for the professional cleaning industry, after having undergone the requisite training.

The CPT certification equips holders with the skill sets and tools necessary as a guideline in training their cleaning operatives to deliver effective and efficient cleaning, as spelt out by the Cleaning Industry Management Standards (CIMS).

The course was organised by the Contract Cleaners Association of Ghana (CCAG) in partnership with the International Sanitary Suppliers Association (ISSA), the world’s leading association which has been championing professional development and standardisation of the cleaning industry over the last 7 decades.

The President of Contract Cleaners Association of Ghana (CCAG), Yussif Salford, in an interview with Citi News said, “There could not have been a better time to pursue a professional trainers’ course for the cleaning industry, considering the way Covid-19 preventive protocols have changed the scope and intensity of cleaning. Never before has cleaning and hygiene for health been more relevant than now. Having a CPT shows great commitment to advancing proficiency and professional development in the industry. This was a rare opportunity and I greatly commend the companies that jumped in.”

Mr. Salford noted that training would help improve the standard of cleaning in the country.

“This has not only filled a skill gap in the market, it will also heighten cleaning standards and increase value for end-users of cleaning services, which, in the long run, would amount to some economic benefits to Ghana in its development agenda.”

In his statement, he also reiterated the importance of professional cleaning as a first line of defence against disease outbreaks in the public health care delivery chain.

“A healthy nation is a wealthy nation”, he added.

The Professional Cleaning Service Providers that have attained CPT certification include; Oakpalm Limited, Spaklean Limited, Cleaning Dynamics, Etal Limited, Fides Property limited,

Cedarwood facilities management, Don-wel Sanitary Ventures, City Xtra Facilities Management, Front Runners Ghana limited and Minuteman Facilities Management.

The rest of the companies are; Ages General Service, Fezeeka Ventures, City Facilities Management, Cleaning Masters, KNK Cleaning Service, Josaggo Company Limited and Cleaning Plus Greenpro Commercial Ghana Limited.

CCAG had partnered with the Private Sector Fund for COVID-19 to provide cleaning and hygiene services to the Ghana Infectious Disease Center during construction and after commissioning.

Source: citifmonline.com