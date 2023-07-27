3 hours ago

Ghanaian footballer Cletus Nombil has completed his move to Slovakian Division One side FC Petržalka ahead of the 2023/24 football season.

The 22-year-old midfielder finalized the deal after weeks of negotiations between the club officials and his representatives, expressing his desire to make the move happen.

Nombil has already made a positive impression on FC Petržalka's technical team, having trained with the team since the beginning of the month.

He showcased his skills in a test game against Dukla Banska Bystrica last weekend, providing an assist to help his new club secure a convincing 4-1 victory.

The former Techiman Eleven Wonders player has experience playing for other clubs, including the Israeli First Division side Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem, as well as Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams Football Club.

Excited about his new chapter with FC Petržalka, Nombil has pledged to work hard and use his footballing quality to contribute to the team's success throughout the upcoming season.

With his talent and determination, he aims to make a positive impact and help FC Petržalka achieve their goals in the 2023/24 football campaign.