1 hour ago

Former Ghana youth star and ex-Black Satellites captain, Clifford Aboagye, is considering a return to the Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder, who is currently unattached after parting ways with Mexican club Querétaro in November 2023, has received interest from two Ghanaian clubs.

Aboagye, who has had stints with clubs like Udinese and Granada in Italy and Spain, is carefully evaluating the opportunities presented to him.

The talented midfielder expressed his openness to the possibility of playing in Ghana again, emphasizing his love for enjoying football.

Speaking on his future plans in a recent interview with Linus Siaw Nartey on YouTube, Aboagye affirmed his openness to the possibility of playing in Ghana again, stating, "Of course, if I get the opportunity too, I will always love to come and play in Ghana.

Probably, it’s not time now for me to play, but who knows what will happen in the future. I’m always open to playing football; I love enjoying football. I think if the time comes, I will come back and play in Ghana."

While he acknowledged that it might not be the right time at the moment, he remains open to the prospect of returning to the Ghana Premier League in the future.

If Aboagye decides to make the move, his return to the Ghanaian football scene is expected to bring experience and flair to the domestic league.