3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his government’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the environment in the face of climate change.

As Ghana and other nations worldwide grapple with the urgent need for sustainable practices to mitigate the adverse effects of global warming, the President emphasized the importance of collective action.

During the commemoration of the 2023 Green Ghana Day, President Akufo-Addo underscored the significance of ongoing initiatives like the Green Ghana Project.

This project aims to restore the country’s forest cover through extensive tree-planting campaigns and other conservation efforts.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo called upon all Ghanaians to actively contribute to the preservation of the environment.

Recognizing the unprecedented global environmental challenges that threaten our existence and the fate of our planet, the president stated that the climate crisis affects our health, livelihoods, security, and our future.

“We are living in a time of unprecedented global environmental challenges that threaten our existence and the faith of our planet. The climate crisis is affecting our health, livelihood, security, and our future and it is the major obstacle to sustainable development.

“The inter-governmental panel on climate change reports that human activities have emitted some 2.4 trillion of carbon dioxide since the pre-industrial era and half of that amount remains in the atmosphere till this very day.”

To bolster Ghana’s reforestation efforts, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, urged citizens to embrace a sense of ownership and accountability toward the trees they plant. By fostering a collective responsibility, Ghana can enhance its endeavors to restore forest cover and combat deforestation.

Additionally, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, emphasized the urgent need for action, highlighting the substantial decline in Ghana’s forest cover over the years.

He called upon all individuals, without exception, to actively contribute to the restoration of Ghana’s forest cover.

Source: citifmonline