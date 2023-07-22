15 minutes ago

Climate change, scientists: Things are not going to calm down

A series of climate records, temperatures, ocean heat and Antarctic sea ice have alarmed some scientists who say the speed of change in all parts of the climate system is "unprecedented".

Dangerous heatwaves in Europe could break other records, says the UN. Studies are underway, but scientists fear some worst-case scenarios are already unfolding.

"I am not aware of a similar period when all parts of the climate system were in anomalous 'territory,'" says Thomas Smith, an environmental geographer at the London School of Economics. "Earth is in uncharted territory right now because of global warming from the burning of fossil fuels, as well as heat from El Niño, a natural warming weather system," says Imperial College London climate science lecturer Dr Paulo Ceppi.

Four climate records broken so far this summer and what they mean.

The hottest day on record in the world The world experienced its hottest day on record in July, breaking the global average temperature record set in 2016.

The global average temperature reached 17C for the first time, reaching 17.08C on July 6, according to the EU's Copernicus climate monitoring service.

This is exactly what was predicted to happen in a world warmed by more greenhouse gases, says climate scientist Dr Friederike Otto, of Imperial College London. "If I'm surprised by anything, it's that we're seeing records broken in June, so early in the year. "El Niño normally doesn't have a global impact for five or six months," says Dr Smith.

El Niño is the most powerful natural climate fluctuation in the world. It brings warmer water to the surface in the tropical Pacific, pushing warmer air into the atmosphere. It usually increases global air temperatures.

The hottest June on record in the world

The global average temperature in June this year was 1.47 degrees Celsius above the typical June average in the pre-industrial period. Humans started pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere when the Industrial Revolution began around 1800. Asked if the summer of 2023 is what he would have predicted a decade ago, Dr Smith says climate models are good at predicting long-term trends, but less good at predicting the next 10 years. "The models of the 1990s pretty much put us where we are today. But to have an idea of ​​what exactly the next 10 years would look like would be very difficult,” he says. "Things will not calm down", he adds.

Extreme marine heat waves

The global average ocean temperature has broken records for May, June and July. It is approaching the highest sea surface temperature ever recorded, which was in 2016.

But it is the extreme heat in the North Atlantic Ocean that is particularly alarming to scientists. "We've never had a marine heat wave in this part of the Atlantic. I didn't expect that," says Daniela Schmidt, Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Bristol.

In June, temperatures on Ireland's west coast were between 4 and 5 degrees Celsius above average, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration classified as a Category 5 heatwave, or "beyond extreme".

What is clear is that the world has warmed and the oceans have absorbed much of that heat from the atmosphere, she explains.

"Our models have inherent variability in them, and things still pop up that we didn't anticipate, or at least not yet," adds Schmidt. It highlights the impact of this heat on marine ecosystems, which produce 50% of the world's oxygen.

"The Atlantic is 5 degrees Celsius warmer than it should be - that means organisms need 50% more food to function normally," she says.

Antarctic sea ice record

The area covered by Antarctic sea ice is at record lows for July. There is an area around 10 times the size of the UK that is missing, compared to the 1981-2010 average.

Alarm bells are ringing for scientists as they try to sort out the exact link to climate change. Global warming may be reducing Antarctic sea ice levels, but the current dramatic decline could also be due to local weather conditions or ocean currents, explains Dr Caroline Holmes at the British Antarctic Survey.

"This is unlike anything we've seen so far in July. It's 10% off the previous low, which is huge," Holmes said.

She calls it "another sign that we don't really understand the pace of change."

Scientists believed global warming would affect Antarctic sea ice at some point, but by 2015 it bucked the global trend for other oceans, says Dr Holmes.

"You could say we fell off a cliff, but we don't know what's at the bottom of the cliff here," she says.

"I think it surprised us in terms of how quickly it happened. It's definitely not the best case scenario that we were looking at, it's closer to the worst case,” she says.

We can certainly expect more and more of these records to be broken as the year goes on and into 2024, scientists say.

We are in a new era, but "we still have time to ensure a sustainable future for many people", she explains.