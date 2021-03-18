34 minutes ago

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has accused the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) of acting unprofessionally over ongoing negotiations on the payment of past credits to retirees.

CLOGSAG insists that SSNIT is sidestepping the procedures because the committee set up to agree on past credits to retirees is yet to agree on the percentage to be paid pensioners.

The association has therefore asked its members not to sign any form on their pension claims.

Speaking to the media, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe said they have petitioned the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) over the matter.

“This disingenuous practice has just surfaced, and we are at a loss as to what motivated such a demand from SSNIT.”

“Let us all join hands and tell SSNIT that such practices are wrong and unhealthy. We have petitioned the NPRA as the regulation of pensions to take action against SSNIT,” he added.

Below is a statement from CLOGSAG on the development:

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has sighted a declaration form that ought to be completed before pension benefits are processed by Social Security National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) officials.

The form is designed in a manner that does not allow a pensioner to any claim, thereafter, if there are even genuine grounds for further payment.

This disingenuous practice has just surfaced, and we are at a loss as to what motivated such a demand from SSNIT.

CLOGSAG would wish to use this opportunity to advise its members to desist from completing the so-called “ACCEPTANCE FORM” for the following reasons, namely:



The issue of past credits has not been resolved and the possibility of further payment is there.

The lack of synchronization of employers records and that of SSNIT may also bring about further claims on SSNIT, Thus, coercing retirees to sign such declaration forms are wrong.

Members of the Press, the Association believes that during this period of fighting the COVID-19 menace, there should not be further stress placed on retirees.

Let us all join hands and tell SSNIT that such practices are wrong and unhealthy. We have petitioned the NPRA as the regulation of pensions to take action against SSNIT.

