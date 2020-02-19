32 minutes ago

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has declared a nationwide strike action over what it describes as a partial implementation of payment of interim premium to members by the Finance Ministry.

Addressing the media Wednesday, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo stated that members were granted a 10 per cent interim premium in 2017 instead of the 15 per cent.

And all efforts to get the 5 per cent paid them after several discussions have proved futile thus making life unbearable and work demoralising.

“We have waited too long and can no longer bear the frustration and demotivation that characterise this obvious [act]. Meanwhile, all CLOGSAG members are to wear red bands,” he announced.

The Association on August 16, 2016, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with government which was to be implemented by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Finance, and Fair wages and Salary Commission in January 2017.

Over the past two years, CLOGSAG has periodically threatened industrial action over governments refusal to honour its side of the MoU. Source: myjoyonline.com