1 hour ago

Three other regional branches of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) have backed the National Executives Council (NEC) of Association to embark on an intended strike on Tuesday, March 03, 2020.

The Northern, North East and Savannah Regional Councils of (CLOGSAG) sees the move as the most appropriate to get government responds to their grievances.

The three regional Councils of CLOGSAG arrived at the decision after holding an emergency meeting in Tamale on Friday.

A statement issued by the Association and signed by Mr Yushawu Abdul-Latif, its Regional Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, called on government to urgently pay the agreed interim premium to its members.

In August 2016 CLOGSAG signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with government for the payment of a 15 percent interim premium to all its members effective January 1, 2017.

However, government has only paid 10% interim premium to members of CLOGSAG.

In view of this, on February 19, this year, the National Executive Council of CLOGSAG served notice that it will embark on strike effective March 03, if government failed to fully implement the MoU to pay the full 15% interim premium to its members.

The statement by the three Regional Councils said “We, therefore, call on government to as a matter of urgency, comply with the MoU on payment of interim premium to staff of Civil and Local Government Services.”

It urged all its members to continue to wear red armbands and flags at vantage points to ensure that its message got across to the country.

The Association had earlier warned against any move to derail the implementation of their three-tier pension scheme for its members which was scheduled to take off on January 1, 2020.

It also accused the Ghana Trades Union Congress and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) of attempting to obstruct the implementation process.