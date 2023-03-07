3 hours ago

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has described the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463) as unconstitutional as it paves the way for government to appoint unqualified persons to facilitate the work of the office.

According to the Association, the Act which mandates the recruitment of staff to work in the Office of the President and Vice President breeds nepotism which undermines the functions of the office.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra today, March 7, the Executive Secretary CLOGSAG, Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo recommended the need for government to take steps to nullify the existing law and begin the recruitment of public officers to perform the functions of the office.

“Government must take steps to nullify the Presidential Act 1993 and revert to the use of Public statutes to appoint and manage officers serving at the Office of the President as required by the Constitution.

“Article 197 of the Constitution has adequately positioned the Public Service Commission to ensure that the necessary managerial and constitutional arrangements are put in place to manage the Office of the President.”

Source: citifmonline