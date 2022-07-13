2 hours ago

The Ranking Member on the Food and Agriculture Committee of Parliament, Eric Opoku, has urged the government to close down schools if it is unable to make foodstuffs available to feed the students.

The Asunafo South Member of Parliament is blaming the current food shortages in various schools on the government’s abysmal implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

In the view of the MP, the execution of the PFJ was never a guarantee that there would be enough farm produce, arguing that poor farmers are not benefiting from the policy.

He added that this has been compounded by the government’s failure to subsidize fertilizers for commercial farmers.

Speaking to Kwesi Parker Wilson of Oyerepa TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, the Ranking Member also observed that the country spends over GH¢2 billion on food imports, a situation he believes is contributing to the fast depreciation of the cedi.

“We are blessed with so much fertile land yet we are not producing enough. Another challenge is that 50,000 metric tons of fertilizers were smuggled into neighboring countries like Burkina Faso and as we speak, we don’t have a bag of maize as buffer. We will go hungry if there should be any external shock in the country,” he said.

Eric Opoku insisted that the solution for the government would just be for it to close down schools to save it from all the current headaches it is facing with the shortage of food.

“If the government cannot find food for the children, what we need to do is to close the schools. We shouldn’t allow the students to starve, which will have negative health implications on the students. We don’t have food. Let the students go home and then put in measures in place so that when they return, we can feed them,” he added.

The NDC MP, however, said that the government can salvage the situation if it recruits labourers to work on school farms.

This, he believes, will become a domestic policy that will feed the student population.

Source: Ghanaweb