1 hour ago

Ghana’s U20 national team coach, Abdul Karim Zito has asserted that he cannot be influenced easily by club administrators.

Zito who has a rich domestic experience both as a player and a coach, made those assertions in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma fm.

“There was a time before I played AshGold in Obuase while I was coach of Kotoko”

"We scored one in the first which Douglas Nkrumah scored"

“After that game I had a letter from then Kotoko management telling me to show them my squad before I mention it to the players"

"I replied by telling them that I needed three management members at my training grounds three times every week before I will do their bidding"

"That was the end of the story so you can see that I cannot be manipulated easily". Zito told Akoma fm of Kumasi

Karim Zito played for the defunct GIHOC Stars before moving to Juantex.

He was snapped up by Kotoko after some good displays at Juantex.

After years at Kotoko he left to join Kumapem Stars.

In Coaching, he holds all the three approved licenses from CAF i.e. C, B and A. Abdul-Karim Zito brought his coaching ability to bear after qualifying the following clubs to the Ghana Premier League. He led Kwaebibrem Stars, Feyenòord Academy the Premier League. Kumapim Stars (player/coach and Mighty Royals and FC Medeama to Division One. He also had stints with - Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, King Faisal, B/A Stars, He then took over from C.K Akonnor at Dreams FC and led them to the Premier League in 2018 before winning the G8 tournament.

Before his latest appointment as Coach of Ghana Under 20s, Abdul-Karim Zito held the position of Head Coach of the Black Starlets (U17).