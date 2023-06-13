12 minutes ago

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian forward, has expressed confidence that the fluctuations experienced by the Black Stars players at their respective clubs during the recently concluded 2022/23 football season will not impact their performance in the upcoming match against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana, led by coach Chris Hughton, is scheduled to face Madagascar at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo on June 18th, in the fifth round of next year's AFCON qualifiers.

Paintsil, who had an impressive season with Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League, narrowly missing out on the title on the final day to Royal Antwerp, believes that the past is now behind them, and the team is entirely focused on the upcoming clash against Madagascar.

"As you can see, we still have the belief, the teamwork, the commitment, and everything. Even though there may have been ups and downs for players at their clubs, it doesn't really affect them when they come to the national team," Paintsil stated during a press conference in Accra on Tuesday after the team's second training session.

He further added, "I think every player who is invited here is really motivated for the clash between Ghana and Madagascar."

Ghana's Black Stars only require a draw to secure their place in the AFCON tournament, which will be held in Ivory Coast. Currently leading Group E with 8 points from two wins and two draws in their four group games, the team has displayed consistency and promising form throughout the qualifiers.

Paintsil's remarks demonstrate the team's belief in their abilities and their ability to overcome any challenges they may have faced at their clubs. The players are highly motivated and focused on delivering a strong performance against Madagascar as they aim to secure their spot in the AFCON tournament.