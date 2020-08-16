4 hours ago

The head of Ghana Football Association's club licensing board, Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah Nuako says his outfit despite having a set of rules guiding its work has to be flexible in its implementation to reflect the current times.

Football in the country has been faced with a lot of challenges in recent times with the latest being the coronavirus pandemic which has deprived clubs of football for nearly six months resulting in the 2019/2020 league season being cancelled.

With the new season set to start in October the club license board will have to undertake inspection of clubs their facilities and documents to award license but head of the body Dr Kwame Baah Nuako says his outfit will have to be flexible with the current times.

The season, however, will take into consideration the spread of COVID-19 with tests expected to be taken of players. Nuakoh has noted that the licensing board should also adapt their regulations.

"In terms of club licensing, we have to admit that we cannot carry out the regulations as it is written. If you look at the English FA, what they did is that they looked at the Premier League rule book and when they realized that COVID had taken a toll on several factors, they ammended the regulations. For the season, they had two rule books," he told Joy FM.

"The club licensing board should not sit back and assume that because the FA has not changed anything in congress so we are still applying the regulations we have. We need to be flexible enough to go with the current times," he added.