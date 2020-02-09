1 hour ago

The Club Licensing Board of the the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday went on inspection at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

The aim of the visit was to ascertain the level of work done on the facility since it's License was revoked by the GFA following Liberty Professionals' match week 5 tie with Hearts of Oak last Month.

The Club Licensing Board lead by Mr. Mike Bonsu went round the surroundings of the park as well as the playing surface to check on its condition.

The team lauded the Management of the Dansoman based club for the amount of work done within a short period of time.

All the trees and Weeds surrounding the facility have been cut down and the grounds leveled as at the time of the inspection.

Liberty Professionals have not played at the Carl Reindorf since January but are set to return to action there on Sunday against league leaders Aduana Stars.

The Scientific soccer Lads's last home against Dreams FC was surprisingly played at the Theatre in Dawu, home ground for their opponent on Match week 7.