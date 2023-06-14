1 hour ago

Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, the Manager of the Club Licensing Board, has voiced his worry about the negative impact on the image of the Ghana Premier League.

He explained that such actions and comments deter corporate brands from investing in the league due to its reputation crisis.

Following the exposé known as "Number 12" and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has struggled to attract substantial investment from companies.

Baah-Nuakoh believes that negative comments and criticisms play a significant role in hindering potential investments.

"I share the same concern. Even those comments that tarnish the image of the Ghana Premier League affect its reputation," he expressed in an interview with Asempa FM.

"The game is a product, and we are selling it to the general public. Whether people will embrace and support it depends on what is being said about it.

"If I want to buy a can of milk, and people keep telling me it has expired when, in reality, it has not, why would I proceed to purchase it?"

Dr. Baah-Nuakoh's remarks highlight the importance of maintaining a positive perception of the Ghana Premier League in order to attract potential investors and secure the league's sustainable growth.