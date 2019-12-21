51 minutes ago

The Ghana FA club licensing board has granted its partial approval for the renovated Golden City Park to host Ghana Premier League games this season.

The committee led by the Chairman Kwame Baah-Nuako, today at 10:40am visited the home grounds of Berekum Chelsea and addressed the management of the Bibires led by head of Administration Francis Adjei Yeboah.

According to Kwame Baah-Nuako, the committee is impressed with the works at the Golden City Park, and since B.Chelsea are playing away, they have asked Chelsea to speed up and finish with the minor works left.

In expressing its pleasure over the development, the club Licencing board reminded the club that it will conduct another routine checks.

Berekum Chelsea will be traveling to Accra to face the Phobians before hosting Liberty Professionals at the Golden City Park.

Pics underneath