The Club Licensing Department of the Ghana Football Association headed by the manager Julius Ben Emunah shall this Sunday March 6, 2022 begin a routine Spot Check Inspection of GPL match venues across the country.

In line with the Club Licensing Regulations and the Directives issued before the start of this season's Club Licensing Application Process, the Department had scheduled spot - check inspections as part of the means to monitor and to enforce standards as pertained in the season's directive and the award letters issued to the clubs.

The inspection, which shall be conducted during home matches of the clubs will give a detailed state of the various facilities to inform the various recommendations to the Club Licensing Committee for consideration.

The Club Licensing Department shall submit a detailed report on the various venues to the Club Licensing Committee after each weekend matches.

All selected clubs have been communicated of this exercise on Thursday February 24, 2022 with details of scheduled period for the inspection.

The GFA will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure improvements in the game.