1 hour ago

The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo has urged various clubs to let their supporters know that they need them to thrive.

Attendances at various stadiums across the domestic games have been very poor with few supporters showing up at these matches.

The big clubs like Kotoko and Hearts who ordinarily draw huge crowds are struggling as their allure that used to draw spectators seem to have deserted them.

Speaking in an interview the GHALCE boss has called on clubs to let supporters feel relevant as clubs need them to survive.

“Supporters play huge role in the activities of clubs. The clubs must let the fans know that without them they cannot thrive. When you compare gate proceeds at the end of the season, it’s higher than what the Ghana FA and their sponsors will give them”

“Ask why the fans have not been going to the stadium, it could be mutual respect. The fans have been paying gate fees so they need to be respected. The clubs must let the fans know they have a role to play” he said.

Various reasons like poor officiating, poor pitches, player exodus among others have been attributed as among the reasons for the low attendance.