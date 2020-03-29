16 minutes ago

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Prosper Harrison Addo says clubs will need some time to prepare adequately should the league resume.

Clubs have been forced to break camp and send their players home following the suspension of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Major leagues and sporting activities around the world have grounded to a halt following the coronavirus pandemic which is biting hard.

In an interview with Joy FM, the former disciplinary committee chairman insisted that clubs will be given ample time to get into shape before the Ghana Premier League can resume should the coronavirus pandemic subside or disappear.

"We must give the clubs some time to train their players and reorganize before playing football again," Addo said.

"We can’t just let the clubs play immediately after the virus come to an end. We have to observe safety measures such as washing of hands, avoiding shaking of hands and so on." he said.

Ghana has so far recorded 152 cases of the coronavirus pandemic with 5 deaths so far and one person fully recovering and it remains unclear when the league will resume.