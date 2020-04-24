45 minutes ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and manufacturers of COA FS have recently clashed over the quality of the product.

The Authority has recalled all COA FS products and asked consumers to return it to either the manufacturer or the retail shops, but there seems to be misunderstanding between the regulator and manufacturer as the Chief Executive Officer of COA FS Herbal Centre, Professor Samuel Agto Duncan believes it is a grand scheme to sabotage the product.

But is COA FS a good or bad food supplement?

Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Drug Registration and Inspectorate Division of the FDA, Seth Seaneke offered explanation in an interview on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.

According to Mr. Seaneke, COA FS is a good product for boosting the immune system of a person.

He stated emphatically that the FDA has never doubted the efficacy of the product but their issue with the manufacturers, for which they are recalling the product, is because the Authority has located a harmful bacteria called E. Coli in the COA FS that is on the market.

The regulator has also found out that the manufacturers have relabeled the products on the market and this is against the FDA's regulation, hence the need to recall the products.

Mr. Seaneke sought to clarify to the general public that COA FS is not a harmful food supplement but until the manufacturers correct the defect in the current stock of the products, it cannot be certified for human consumption.

''COA FS is a good product but there are some on the market that are contaminated and those are the products that we're recalling. At this point, I think the ones on the market are from 2019 and we feel they are all contaminated. COA FS as a product itself is very good. The formula that have used to manufacture the product is good but, in production, I think maybe they have a lot of demand now that they have to produce more and care was not taken to make sure those that come out will be of the quality required'', he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.