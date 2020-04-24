2 hours ago

Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, CEO of Centre of Awareness (COA) Food Supplement (FS) Herbal Centre, says COA FS is not a cure for diseases.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has asked the manufacturing company to recall all COA FS on the market, stating that the product has been contaminated by a harmful bacteria called E. Coli which causes serious health hazards like nausea, abdominal pains, diarrhoea and gastroenteritis.

Addressing the FDA's action, Professor Ato Duncan noted that, as manufacturers, they will take the appropriate steps to correct the anomaly in their products.

He however sought to clarify the functionality of COA FS during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

According to him, the product is a food supplement that gives immune support and helps the body to build a defence wall against diseases, and therefore consumers should not assume it has therapeutic abilities.

"What COA FS actually does is to give strength to the immune system and once a person's immune system is strong, the body can fight against a disease;" Professor Ato Duncan wants consumers to take note.

''COA FS is an immune booster. It is derived from herbs. It is very [very] pure containing 161 organic compounds, that's phytochemicals. It is those phytochemicals which, when one consumes the product, helps the system to resist a lot of diseases. The immune system is the body's defence mechanism. So, once it is able to boost up, then the body stands a chance of fighting naturally a lot of diseases. So, that is COA FS. It doesn't cure diseases,'' he pointed.