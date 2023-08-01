1 hour ago

Coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru Tijani is poised to join Hearts of Oak for the upcoming 2023/24 BetPawa Premier League season, as reported by africa-foot.com on Tuesday evening.

The 42-year-old coach, previously an assistant at Legon Cities for two seasons, will take on the role of deputy to the yet-to-be-named head coach of the club.

Hearts of Oak, determined to bounce back after finishing 12th with 46 points and missing out on the top four last season, have already begun preparations for the upcoming campaign.

The team commenced their pre-season training at the Pobiman Sports Complex in Accra on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The club has already unveiled the first batch of their technical team for the upcoming season, with Dutchman Rene Hiddink serving as the technical director. Abdul Rahim Bashiru Tijani will work under this team.

Tijani boasts a wealth of coaching experience both locally and abroad. His coaching journey includes assistant roles at Legon Cities and Great Olympics in Ghana, as well as head coach positions at UniStar Soccer Academy and Wassaman United.

He has also contributed to football development beyond Ghana's borders, serving as an assistant coach for Niger's U-17 and U-20 national teams.

In addition, Tijani has gained valuable experience at the Ghana National Sports College, where he served as the head coach of lower league club Windy Professionals.

With Tijani's impressive coaching credentials and Hearts of Oak's determination to improve in the upcoming season, fans are eagerly awaiting the team's performance in the BetPawa Premier League.