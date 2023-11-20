41 minutes ago

FC Samartex will face Accra Great Olympics on Matchday 11 of the betPawa Premier League on Monday.

FC Samartex currently occupies the 4th position in the league table having won five of their ten league games - the Sameraboi side have drawn one and picked four defeats in the process. Their record on the road has been uninspiring following four defeats in five away games - they have conceded five goals and are yet to score an away goal so far.

Accra Great Olympics are very strong at home but the Dade Boys have yet to record a win over FC Samartex at home after drawing 0-0 with them in the 2022/23 season.

Great Olympics have won two and lost three of their last five games and are currently 8th with 15 points.

Accra Great Olympics are unbeaten at home with four wins and one draw and aims to grab all the points to improve their placing on the log.

Midfielder Emmanuel Antwi who has scored four goals for the Dade boys in the ongoing League is expected to play a key role for the side after his brilliant start to the season. The likes of Micheal Yeboah, Razak Kasim, Kekeli Attor, Emmanuel Akesseh, Mathew Agama, Solomon Adomako and Ebenezer Sekyere are all fit and gunning for a starting berth in the game.

FC Samartex also boast of a very good squad with the likes of Emmanuel Keyeke, Godwin Abusah, Isaac Afful, Kofi Baah, Emmanuel Mamah, Richmond Darko and Evans Osei Wusu.

This will be Annor Walker’s first game against his former employers - FC Samartex since his return to Accra Great Olympics.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 3pm on Monday.