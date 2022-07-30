1 hour ago

Head coach of the local national team, the Black Galaxies Annor Walker has named his starting lineup for the second leg of the 2023 CHAN qualifier at the Le Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou this afternoon.

The Black Galaxies hold a 3-0 advantage from the 1st leg played at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, July 23, 2022

Ghana has failed to make an appearance at the competition for domestic players in the last three editions with Burkina Faso eliminating Ghana the last two times.

The team played a raft of friendly matches domestically and won all of them and will hope to translate their fine form into the qualifiers.

Coach Annor Walker makes just one change to the line up as Suraj Mohammed is benched for Legon Cities midfielder Dominic Nsobilla.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is in post whiles Imoro Ibrahim plays at left back with WAFA's Konadu Yiadom and Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan playing at center back paired with Augustine Randolph playing a right back.

There are starting berths for Hearts duo of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Gladson Awako with Legon Cities talisman Jonah Attuquaye in the squad whiles Tema Youth winger Evans Osei-Wusu also starts.

The match starts at 4 pm local time.

STARTING XI BELOW:

1.Danlad Ibrahim

2. Augustine Randolph

3. Imoro Ibrahim

4. Konadu Yiadom

5. Mohammed Alhassan

6. Razak Kasim

7. Evans Osei Wusu

8. Dominic Nsobila

9. Afriyie Banie

10. Gladson Awako

11. Jonah Attuquaye