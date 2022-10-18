58 minutes ago

Board member of Accra Hearts of Vincent Odotei Sowah has revealed that their top target Annor Walker is not interested in the vacant coaching job at the club.

Accra Hearts of Oak have opened talks with the head coach of Samartex FC, Annor Walker over the possibility of taking over the vacant coaching job at the club.

The former Great Olympics coach joined newly-promoted side FC Samartex after departing Great Olympics at the start of the 2021/2022 season.

Annor Walker signed a two-year deal with the Timber boys that will keep him at the club until 2024 but Hearts of Oak are determined to pay off the contract of the coach after the Samreboi club granted them permission to speak to the coach.

"Coach Annor Walker does not want to coach Hearts Of Oak and this is the truth. What I can say is that if he wanted to coach Hearts, we would have brought him to the club. He does not want to coach Hearts of oak that's all I can say."

Hearts have been linked with coaches such as Ernst Middendorp, Slavko Matić, Prosper Nartey Ogum, and Karela United FC coach Bismark Kobby Mensah since Samuel Boadu was axed by the club.

Walker has previously coached local teams; Nania FC, Kpando Hearts of Lions and Berekum Chelsea.

He is currently the coach of the local Black Stars team called Black Galaxies and helped them qualify for the CHAN tournament after an eight-year hiatus.

In the meantime, David Ocloo will guide the team till the appointment of a substantive coach.