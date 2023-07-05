1 hour ago

Vincent Odotei Sowah, a board member of Hearts of Oak, has revealed that former Great Olympics boss, Annor Walker, reached out to him, pleading to become the next head coach of the club.

Hearts of Oak, based in the capital city, is currently without a permanent head coach following the conclusion of the 2022/23 football season.

During an interview with Oyerepa FM, Odotei Sowah shared that Annor Walker had persistently expressed his desire to join Hearts of Oak. Odotei Sowah expressed surprise at the actions of the veteran coach, as he had not accused the club of attempting to recruit players before hiring a coach.

"When he (Annor Walker) called me this season that he wants to come to Hearts of Oak, I only responded because of respect and his age. What is the logic in what Annor Walker is doing? He called me that he wants to come to Hearts of Oak, I asked him to send me his CV and he kept pestering me every single day. We never engaged him, we never spoke to him about any contract. I have all the chat and if he dares me I will put it into public," Odotei Sowah revealed.

The board member of Hearts of Oak further added, "He was even lucky we picked his call this season based on what he did last season, his conduct, his behavior where he embarrassed not just Hearts of Oak but the people who were lobbying for him."

Odotei Sowah questioned whether Annor Walker had any knowledge of the club's ongoing activities, including player recruitment, and the individuals involved in the technical evaluation of potential players.

Following his unsuccessful bid for the Hearts of Oak coaching position, Annor Walker has returned to Great Olympics in preparation for the 2023/24 football season.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak is still in the process of finalizing the appointment of a new head coach.