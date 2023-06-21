1 hour ago

Medeama SC head Coach Augustine Evans Adotey has been named NASCO coach of the month for May/June after guiding his side to their first Premier League title.

He was nominated alongside Bismark Kobi Mensah of Accra Great Olympics and Abdul Karim Zito of Dreams FC.

Coach Adotey won 4 out of 5 matches, with 1 draw, scoring 12 and conceding 3 goals. His side, Medeama SC won the betPawa Premier League for the first time in history.

A 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited will be presented to the Coach as a reward.