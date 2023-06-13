5 minutes ago

The head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Chris Hughton, remains unfazed by the injury to defender Gideon Mensah and assures that it will not hamper his team's performance in the upcoming match against Madagascar.

The Black Stars are set to face off against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18, in a crucial qualifier for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Addressing the media in anticipation of the game, Coach Chris Hughton expressed his belief that Mensah's injury creates an opportunity for another player to step up and contribute to the national team's efforts.

"It's a chance for someone else. This is an international team, and there is no fixed starting eleven. Whether the squad consists of 24 or 25 players, each individual is pushing to earn a starting position," Coach Chris Hughton affirmed.

As part of their preparations for the match, the Black Stars trained today at the Accra Sports Stadium. The team will continue training daily at the stadium until their departure for Madagascar on Friday, June 16.