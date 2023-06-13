23 minutes ago

Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, is determined to secure favorable outcomes for the national side.

Currently in Accra, Hughton is preparing the team for an important match against Madagascar scheduled for the following weekend.

During a press interaction on Tuesday, Coach Chris Hughton emphasized the significance of achieving positive results, stating, "My primary objective is to attain favorable outcomes. That is the most important thing. I continuously assess the squad's level based on my experience and knowledge of the local teams, striving to enhance it and strike a balance."

Hughton also revealed his approach to team selection and planning, saying, "Whenever there is a particular area where we need to focus, I discuss with my assistants to identify the best players and alternatives available."

The coach further highlighted the high spirits within the camp as the players aim for victory in the upcoming match against Madagascar. He stated, "Overall, morale is very good. The focus is solely on the football match, and that means securing a win."

The Ghana versus Madagascar match serves as the penultimate encounter in Group E of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. It will take place on Sunday, June 18, in Antananarivo.