Black Stars Head Coach Chris Hughton has arrived in Rabat to lend his support to the technical team and players of the Black Meteors as they strive to secure a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games Men's Soccer competition in Paris.

The TotalEnergies U23 African Cup of Nations is currently underway in Morocco, scheduled from June 24 to July 8, 2023.

Coach Hughton's presence in Rabat signifies his commitment to guiding and motivating the Black Meteors.

He emphasized the significance of representing the nation with pride and delivering their best performances.

As a source of support, Coach Hughton's role is to ensure that the team remains focused and gives their utmost effort on the field.

While acknowledging the tough competition ahead, he encouraged the players to work hard, be tactically astute, and seize every opportunity that comes their way.

The Black Meteors will commence their U23 AFCON campaign on Sunday with a match against Congo, which is the second Group A encounter.

Following that, they will face Morocco and Guinea in their remaining group stage matches.

Advancement to the semi-finals will be determined by the top two teams from Group A and Group B.

The winners and runners-up will secure automatic qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games Men's Soccer competition in Paris.

Coach Hughton expressed his confidence in the team and urged them to work together, exhibit their skills, and bring pride to themselves, the coaching staff, and the entire nation.

He wished them the best of luck in their upcoming matches, supporting them every step of the way.