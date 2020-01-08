1 hour ago

Former Ghana U-23 trainer David Duncan has bemoaned the lack of respect accorded local coaches in the Country.

Some few weeks ago the Ghana Footballer Association dissolved all technical teams of the various national teams generating talks about the competence of local coaches.

The most heated of the conversation has been the one surrounding the now vacant Black Stars job and who replaces Kwasi Appiah.

Some persons have stated that they are only for the appointment of white coaches.

According to the former Kotoko, Hearts of Oak trainer there is a general disdain and apparent lack of believe in a local coaches which he finds unacceptable.

“ It is sad and hurtful to always hear from the public that Ghanaian coaches don’t know anything or does not learn whenever there is vacancy to hire a technical trainer for either club or national team side” he told Accra based Angel Fm.