The life of every man has many colours and tastes.

Some will have bright colours and sweet tastes with others experiencing the darker and bitter side of it

The case of experienced coach, David Kwame Amoah is an example of sweet-bitter life.

A brilliant trainer on the local scene, Amoah is now battling for his life after taking seriously ill.

The ex-Ghana national U-17 scout has called on Ghanaians particularly the football loving fans to come to his aid as he battles with Kidney failure at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Amoah should have been at the helm of Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars but is now on dialysis.

The former Inter Allies assistant coach is praying for a new lease of life and will be grateful if Ghanaians come to his aid.

Below is the rich CV of the technically gifted David Kwame Amoah.

*David Kwame Amoah*

BA UTD Head coach

Inter Allies Asst. Coach

Mandela soccer academy head coach

New Edubiase UTD Ass.coach

Karela UTD Head coach

Aduana stars head coach

*National teams*

2018

U17 Niger Africa as kits manager(scout) with Coach Karim Zito

2017

U17 Gabon and India as a team scout with Coach Paa Kwesi Fabian