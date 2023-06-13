5 minutes ago

Evans Adotey, the head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, has opened up about his success in the Ghana Premier League with the club.

Adotey was appointed to take charge of the Mauve and Yellow outfit in the second round of the 2022/23 league season, at a time when the team was struggling to compete and needed a new direction.

According to Coach Evans Adotey, winning the league title for Medeama SC was not an easy task given the circumstances.

When he took over, the team was seventh on the league table, and the target set for him was to clinch the league title.

"It wasn't an easy task; the team was seventh on the league table and the target they gave me was to win the league," the coach said in an interview with Asempa FM on Monday night.

However, Adotey and his coaching staff rose to the challenge and guided the team to a remarkable turnaround. Medeama SC showed determination, resilience, and quality performances on the field, eventually securing the Ghana Premier League title.

With their league triumph, Coach Evans Adotey and his team are now set to prepare for the upcoming edition of the CAF Champions League, where they will represent Ghana.

The coach and his players are eager to compete at the continental level and make their mark in the prestigious tournament.

Medeama SC will be aiming to continue their success under the guidance of Coach Evans Adotey as they face the challenges of the CAF Champions League and strive to achieve further glory in Ghanaian and African football.