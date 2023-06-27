42 minutes ago

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his team's determination to secure victory against Morocco and advance to the next stage of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Meteors will face the tournament hosts in their second group game on Tuesday, June 27, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

Both teams emerged victorious in their opening matches of the competition, and a win for either side could secure their spot in the quarterfinals.

Despite having only a day to prepare for the match, Coach Tanko believes his team will be ready for the challenge.

"We have only today to prepare, but we will do our best to have a good session today," Coach Tanko stated during the pre-match press conference. "Both teams won our first matches, and so I expect a good match tomorrow. But we want to win."

The coach emphasized that the team has put their game against Congo behind them and is now fully focused on the crucial encounter against the host team.

He acknowledged that the Moroccans have their own strategy for the game, but his team also has their plans in place.

"We will train today, and we know it will be a good game," Coach Ibrahim explained. "What is key is to make very few mistakes. We had a good game until after the 90 minutes. I will encourage my players to avoid mistakes."

The game between the Black Meteors and Morocco is scheduled to kick off at 9 PM local time (8 PM GMT).

With both teams aiming for victory, football enthusiasts can anticipate an exciting and highly competitive match.