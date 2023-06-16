42 minutes ago

The Ghana U-23 national team put on an impressive display as they held Egypt to a 1-1 draw in their first preparatory match at the Alexandria stadium on Thursday.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed satisfaction with the players' performance and emphasized the importance of the three young Black Stars players in adding quality to the team and achieving collective success.

Tanko praised the players for their efforts, considering that they had only trained once before the match.

He also highlighted the anticipation of the players who are currently with the senior Black Stars team, as their inclusion would further strengthen the U-23 side.

“I think those who played did very well, we are still waiting for those who are with the Black Stars, that will make us strong again but I am very impressed with this performance today”

“We trained just ones and played 1-1 so I think when we have more time to prepare we are going to build a strong team and go to Morocco and have a very successful tournament”

With more time to prepare, Tanko believes the team will become stronger and aims to have a successful tournament in Morocco.

Ghana has been drawn in Group A alongside host nation Morocco, as well as Congo and Guinea. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 24 to July 8.

The Ghana U-23 team is determined to qualify for the Olympic Games and has set a target of finishing in the top three in the tournament.

The last time Ghana participated in the Olympic Games was in 2004, and they are eager to secure their spot after missing the previous four editions.