Coach of Tiyumbu Ladies, Iddrisu Suweiru Napari(Coach Kubli) has been arrested and is currently in Police custody over physical assault on center referee, Mohammed Sakina Nasara, in Division 1B match played on Saturday between Tiyumba Ladies and Soccer Missionary Ladies.

He was arrested after voluntarily handing himself to the police admitting the criminal offence he committed.

Since the incident took place, ‘Coach Kubli’ has been in the news for the wrong reasons following his unwarranted attack on the female referee.

He earlier took cover at the Choggu palace in attempt to runaway from the grips of the police but was advised to turn himself in to the police.

Before showing up at the palace, he was on the run for about 3 days as the Ghana Police Service launched an onslaught to arrest him.

The attack on referee Mohammed Sakina Nasara received wide condemnation from well meaning Ghanaians including GFA.

Before his arrest, ‘Coach Kubli’ rendered an apology to his victim, her family and the entire football fraternity for his unmature conduct.

Meanwhile the Northern Region FA and the District FA has relived Coach Napari from all positions he held on their committees.

Meanwhile the Referee Sakina Nasara has been discharged by the hospital and will be reporting to the hospital periodically.