Ghana’s Coach Joyce Boaitey-Agyei has completed the newly designed CAF Women’s Instructors course aimed at creating a pathway for coaching educators to become instructors and promote the growth of women’s football across all of CAF’s 54 Member Associations.

The first rollout of the course was conducted in the capital city of Morocco, Rabat, over an 8-Day training programme between 18 – 25 October at the King Mohamed VI Football Complex involving 19 instructors from 18 CAF Member Associations.

CAF’s Technical Expert on Women’s Football, Ms Jaqueline Shipanga was part of other experts who took the new instructors through the various aspect of the course.

With Africa enjoying a significant rise in popularity and strength of the women’s game, CAF is investing more recourses in supporting the growth of women’s football through refining and re-modeling its coaching education framework as part of its overall strategy of growing women’s football in Africa.

Coach Joyce thus becomes Ghana’s first female coach to have undergone training in the newly designed CAF Women’s Instructors course.