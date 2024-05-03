1 hour ago

In a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, representatives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) bestowed a standing ovation upon Coach Karim Zito for his remarkable contributions to Ghanaian football during a courtesy call by the delegation from CAF Confederations Cup semi-finalists, Dreams FC, last Tuesday.

Accompanied by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) and several Executive Council members, including Nana Sarfo Oduro, Mr. Samuel Aboabire, Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, and Mr. Eugene Nobel Noel, President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku led the tribute to Coach Zito.

President Okraku highlighted Coach Zito's illustrious coaching career, citing his achievements in leading the Black Satellites to victory in the WAFU ZONE B U20 Championship and the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, securing qualification for the U20 World Cup in 2021.

Additionally, Okraku praised Zito for guiding Dreams FC to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup in their debut appearance in African inter-club football.

Expressing admiration for Zito's dedication and passion, President Okraku emphasized the coach's significant impact on Ghanaian football, from his experience as an ex-international to his coaching success with various clubs.

“Sometimes when I see him (Zico) work and I hear him speak, I feel a bit emotional because he’s somebody I have known for long. I think he’s earned his respect among our coaches, and it’s important we accord him the respect that he deserves,” President Simeon-Okraku said.

He lauded Coach Zito's journey from winning tournaments to leading Dreams FC to unprecedented success, culminating in a well-deserved standing ovation from the gathering.

The standing ovation symbolizes the football fraternity's profound appreciation for Coach Karim Zito's talent, resilience, and visionary leadership.

It underscores his invaluable contributions to Ghanaian football and serves as an inspiration for aspiring coaches and footballers nationwide.