1 hour ago

Former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah has disclosed that he is in talks to become the technical director of Tanzanian side Simba SC.

According to the former Black Stars gaffer, the Tanzanian side has made an approach as talks are underway between the two parties but no agreement has been reached.

Kwasi Appiah has in the past coached in Sudan after spending three years with Al Khartoum from 2014-2017.

He served as a coach and an assistant coach of the Black Stars for nine years, starting from 2008 to 2014 when he was sacked he returned to take over the Black Stars Job in 2017 but was again shown the exit in 2020.

He has been unattached until 2022 when he was appointed as the Technical Director of lower-tier side of Kenpong Academy.

Appiah confirmed in an interview with Oyerepa FM/TV that he has been approached by the Tanzanian side.

“We are still talking and we are in advanced negotiations. It’s about 70% now. Hopefully, we conclude everything soon."

He was in the running for the vacant Black Stars job before it was handed to former Newcastle United gaffer Chris Hughton.