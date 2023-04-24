1 hour ago

Former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah has disclosed that he is in talks to become the coach of his former club Asante Kotoko

According to the former Black Stars gaffer, the Porcupine Warriors have made an approach as talks are underway between the two parties but no agreement has been reached.

Kwasi Appiah has in the past coached in Sudan after spending three years with Al Khartoum from 2014-2017.

He served as a coach and an assistant coach of the Black Stars for nine years, starting from 2008 to 2014 when he was sacked he returned to take over the Black Stars Job in 2017 but was again shown the exit in 2020.

He has been unattached until 2022 when he was appointed as the Technical Director of lower-tier side of Kenpong Academy.

Kwasi Appiah confirmed the news in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, revealing that he is ready to assist his former club.

"Asante Kotoko has a CEO (Nana Yaw Amponsah) and I can't go to Manhyia and demand that I should be named the new head coach without the knowledge of the CEO," Kwasi Appiah said.

"I played Asante Kotoko for years and I have been in and out of the club. If there is any assistance I am willing to do that.

"For the past months, I have held talks with Kotoko but I told them to hold on because I received two offers but let us see what happens"

Appiah was part of the Kotoko team that won the 1983 African Club cup and served as assistant coach and coach for the club in the 90s.