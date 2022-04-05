35 minutes ago

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - JUNE 26: Goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda of Ghana makes a save at a header at goal by Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Portugal and Ghana at Estadio Nacional on June 26, 2014 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Former Black Stars gaffer Kwesi Appiah has revealed why the Black Stars lost their last group game at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Ghana lost to the USA in their opening game at the 2014 World Cup before drawing 2-2 with eventual winners Germany with Ghana in need of a win against Portugal they lost 2-0.

This was after a well documented public agitation for appearance fees and other monies players of the team demanded from the government of Ghana.

At the time Kwesi Appiah was the head coach of the Black Stars and says that before the Portugal game, players of the Black Stars were fixated with their monies and not football.

"In the 2014 World Cup against Portugal, the Black Stars players had their money in their bags in the dressing room and were not concentrating on the game." Kwesi Appiah on Starr FM.

The Black Stars exited the 2014 World Cup at the group stage after losing to Portugal with a whole debacle that led to the setting up of a Presidential commission of enquiry.

Ghana is in the same group with Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.