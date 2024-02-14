1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko's Technical Director, James Kwesi Appiah, has unveiled the reason behind the termination of Fatau Safiu’s contract, citing an undisclosed ligament injury that Safiu had kept hidden from the club.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaSportspage.com, Appiah revealed that Safiu had misled the club regarding his fitness status.

However, subsequent medical assessments unveiled a severe ligament injury necessitating surgery, potentially sidelining Safiu for up to a year.

Expressing his disappointment, Appiah emphasized, “If he had been honest with me that he has an injury and can’t play straight away, I would have let the coach know. So that we all will be aware. But you told us you can play and that you have no issues.”

The revelation surfaced during a training session when team manager Ohene Brenya observed Safiu limping. Further medical examinations confirmed a ligament tear in Safiu's knee, prompting immediate action.

Appiah elaborated, “Normally, every player needs to do a medical checkup before signing. So we had to let him do his medical. After the first medicals, the doctors said he had a ligament tear in his knee. He was taken to another doctor who also said his ligament would need surgery."

“We sent the report to one Black Stars doctor who said his injury would require surgery and he would be fit after a year. That’s when we decided to terminate the contract because he didn’t tell us the truth.”

Safiu's contract was terminated just three weeks after his return to Asante Kotoko for a second stint. The club had announced Safiu's signing on a two-year deal on January 15, marking his return since departing in 2019.

During his previous spell with Asante Kotoko, Safiu had showcased impressive form, scoring 13 goals in sixteen appearances and earning accolades such as the best player and top scorer in the Normalization Committee’s special competition.