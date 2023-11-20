6 hours ago

Former Ghana coach, James Kwasi Appiah, is off to an impressive start as the head coach of Sudan, securing a crucial 1-0 victory against the favored DR Congo in their #2026WCQ clash.

Due to the ongoing war in Sudan, the match took place on Sunday in Benghazi, Libya, marking another milestone in Appiah's coaching career.

The remarkable outcome positions new Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah's team at the top of Group B with four points out of six, despite playing their home matches on neutral grounds.

Sudan's unbeaten streak in Group B continued as they upset DR Congo 1-0 in Benghazi, Libya, courtesy of an own goal.

The decisive moment occurred with just 11 minutes left when Leopards goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi inadvertently redirected a corner kick into his own net off midfielder Charles Pickel.

With four points from two games, Sudan drew 1-1 with Togo in their initial qualifying match.

However, their standing in the group could shift to second place if Senegal, currently on three points, secures a victory against Togo on Tuesday.

Sudan finds itself in the same World Cup qualifying group as Senegal, Togo, DR Congo, Mauritania, and South Sudan.

Appiah, who joined Sudan in September, has made a significant impact in his short tenure, remaining undefeated in four matches with two wins and two draws.

Notably, he recently expressed his ambition to make history by guiding Sudan to their first-ever FIFA World Cup qualification.