Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has unveiled the squad that will represent Ghana in the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations.

Ghana aims to qualify for their first U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in seven years, with their last participation dating back to 2017.

The team has been diligently preparing for the tournament at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram. Under Kingston's guidance, the squad has engaged in intensive training sessions and participated in a series of friendly matches against lower-tier sides.

Additionally, they recently showcased their skills in the UEFA U-16 Invitational tournament in Volgograd, Russia, where they secured victories against Serbia and Kazakhstan despite facing a setback against Russia.

The Black Starlets' campaign in the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations will commence with a Group A match against Ivory Coast on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, followed by a game against Benin on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The tournament will be held at the University of Ghana stadium, and expectations are high for the young Ghanaian squad as they strive to make their mark on the international stage.