1 hour ago

Black Galaxies coach Maa-Ud Didi Dramani has called up different group of players for screening and training at the Ghanaman Center of Excellence at Prampram.

The first batch of players are to report to the Centre of Excellence on Monday, July 17,2023 with the other three batches set to report on the dates indicated below.

Two training sessions and an internal match 3x 30 minutes for each group has been outlined with the above dates and periods:

Each group is made up of 24 players

(3 Goalkeepers and 21 outfield players)

Each group will stay for three (3) days.

Players who originally are in the current Youth teams (U23 and U20) have been excluded yet monitoring will be ongoing.

A comprehensive database have been created for purposes of continuous monitoring of players to make room for moment of players export or need for urgent replacement in the Black stars from a domestic import-proximity wise.

The Batches are as follows:

- The 4th Group has been necessary making way for others in the Database and part of the U-23 players earmarked in the selection for possible recruitment.

- The 2nd Phase will culminate bringing in (24 players-21 outfield and 3 GKs) from the groups 1& 2 phases

- The 3rd Phase will culminate bringing in (24 players-21 outfield and 3 GKs from the groups 3&4

Attached is a list of the 4 Groups proposed for camping in the under-listed dates and periods.

FIRST BATCH: Monday, July 16-Wednesday, 19,2023

SECOND BATCH: Wednesday July 19-Saturday 22,2023

THIRD BATCH: Sunday, July 23-Wednesday 26,2023

FOURTH BATCH: Wednesday, July 23-Saturday, July 29,2023

The screening exercise will later move to phase Two in August where selected players will camp for two weeks (July 30-August 14,2023).

Dates for the third phase will be announced in due course.

Find the names of players and batches in the files below: