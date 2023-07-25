1 hour ago

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu, has revealed that he was drawn to Nsoatreman FC due to their compelling project vision, which ultimately influenced his decision to join the club over other offers.

After parting ways with Legon Cities at the conclusion of the Ghana Premier League campaign, Konadu received tempting proposals from clubs in South Africa and Uganda but opted to embrace the challenge at the Nsoatre-based club.

During his unveiling as the new coach, the seasoned trainer, who previously worked with Asante Kotoko, expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to lead Nsoatreman FC, considering the club's impressive infrastructure and the significant investments made by its owner, Hon. Baffour Awuah.

“I was pleased when Hon. Baffour Awuah called me to take up the Nsoatreman FC job. Truth be told, I had several offers but I was convinced with the infrastructure and the investment he has made”

“I discussed the move with friends, family and other people and we thought it was a step in the right direction, so I accepted to join the club” he said.

Maxwell Konadu boasts extensive experience in the coaching field, having served as an assistant for the Ghana senior national team from May 2012 to March 2019 and then again from September 2021 to February 2022.

Notably, he played a crucial role as an assistant coach when the Black Meteors team emerged victorious in the All African Games in 2011.

Over the years, Konadu has also managed other notable clubs, including Wa All Stars, Asante Kotoko, and Legon Cities.

With the wealth of experience and expertise he brings to Nsoatreman FC, Konadu aims to contribute significantly to the club's growth and success.

As he embarks on this new chapter of his coaching career, football enthusiasts look forward to witnessing the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on the club's fortunes.